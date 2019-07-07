36th Annual Stonington Lobster Boat Races

From one side of Stonington harbor to the other, lobsterman competed on Sunday to find out who was the fastest of them all at the 36th annual Lobster Boat Races.

“The lobster boat races are an opportunity for our fisherman from many different harbors to come together, blow off some steam and see who can win bragging rights," said Race Coordinator Genevieve McDonald.

For both spectators and competitor, the lobster boat races make for a day of fun on the water.

More than 100 boats entered this year’s competition and dozens of people came out to watch them speed through the harbor.

The races have always drawn plenty of racers equipped with their fastest boats, but a few things have changed over the years.

“Back when I first started if you could break 30-35 miles per hour you were a fast boat. Now in the top class you’ve gotta be at least in the 50’s," said Race Supervisor Glenn Holland.

Sunday’s top races included the John Bay’s Boat Company Exhibition Race, the Deer Isle-Stonington Exhibition Race and the Jimmy Stevens Cup, awarded to the fastest working lobster boat.