The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday announced 36 new cases of coronavirus.

For the fifth consecutive day, there are no additional deaths of people with the virus to report, leaving the total in the state at 100.

The 36 new cases bring the number of overall cases in Maine to 2,793.

2,486 are confirmed and 307 are probable.

A total of 2,173 people have recovered from the virus, up 21 from Saturday.