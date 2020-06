The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday announced 36 new cases of coronavirus.

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 100 people have passed away with the illness in Maine.

The 36 new cases brings the number of overall cases in Maine to 2,757.

2,452 are confirmed and 305 are probable.

A total of 29 individuals are hospitalized.

2,152 people have recovered, up 47 from Friday.