$35,000 worth of cocaine seized from Maine home, drug agents say

Drug agents seized $35,000 worth of cocaine from a Maine home, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Officials said drug agents had been investigating Richard Burgess, 43, of Mexico, for selling cocaine out of his home.

As part of the investigation, drug agents conducted undercover purchases of cocaine from Burgess, MDEA officials said.

Drug agents, along with Mexico police and state troopers, searched Burgess' home on Wednesday and arrested him.

Officials said they seized approximately 400 grams of cocaine, more than $15,000 in suspected drug proceeds and 16 guns.

Drug agents also found several grams of cocaine on Burgess when they arrested him, officials said.

Burgess was charged with aggravated trafficking in cocaine and two counts of trafficking in cocaine.

Burgess is being held at the Oxford County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.