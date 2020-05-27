35 homeless people now staying in Bangor hotels

35 people who were living in encampments on the Bangor waterfront now have a roof over their heads.

​The state has has provided funds to help with housing transients during the pandemic.

They are now staying at local hotels.

One hotel is where individuals are housed who have been tested for COVID-19 and are waiting for the results.

If they test positive, they will be moved to a different floor.

There's also another hotel for those who have tested negative.

Lori Dwyer, President, CEO of PCHC says, “This is not permanent. Probably will last about a month. We continue to work with the state and community partners on ongoing options and looking for ways to house folks, and most importantly, we work directly with the individuals who are in the hotels now.”

So far, one individual has tested positive for COVID-19.