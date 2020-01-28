34 years after Challenger Disaster, astronaut's legacy lives on

Generations have passed, and the Challenger disaster still holds heavy in many of our hearts.

Seven crew members, including Christa McAuliffe, a middle school teacher from New Hampshire, were killed.

Their legacy however, lives on.

One of the goals for Challenger was to have McAuliffe learn and teach from space.

The Challenger Learning Centers around the world are still trying to achieve that goal.

"It's always a day to reflect, of course it was a tragedy that happened in 1986. The best way we can honor the memory of the crew is by doing the work we do here at the center. The kids here today, obviously not born then, they have no understanding of the first person impact that this day had, but they're still getting a benefit from this program," said Jennifer Therrien, the Center's Education Director.

"They made Challenger Centers for what her original mission was, to learn and teach about space," said Abe Bryant, a fifth grader at Winthrop Grade School.

"If you get kids interested in stuff like this and then they end up like working with like, for example NASA, then they can help with whatever job they end up doing there," said Mira Mendez, a fifth grader at Winthrop Grade School.

For more information on the center, you can visit astronaut.org.