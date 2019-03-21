33rd annual Bangor Boat Show underway

The Bangor Boat Show is underway at the Cross Insurance Center.

Its year number 33 for the event.

Each year the show brings in multiple boat dealers with docks, boating accessories and services to display.

"This is absolutely like a destination show so we get such outreach from the county and downeast. People seem to make a whole weekend of it, maybe go to Hollywood Casino and do some shopping in town. So, people come here to buy not just to look," said Dan Higgins of Hamlin's Marine.

The show runs through Saturday.

Admission is $8 for adults and teens.

Children under 12 are free.

For more information visit: http://www.bangorboatshow.com/