31 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, no new deaths

No new deaths are being reported by the Maine CDC today, that keeps the total at 100.

There are however, 31 new cases today.

That information was just released, bringing the total in the state to 2,637 cases.

2,350 are confirmed and 287 are probable.

There are 514 active cases.

2,023 people have recovered.

Dr Nirav Shah and the Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew will lead the daily briefing today at 2pm..

TV5 will have that live on air as well as on our website.