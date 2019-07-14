Sunday marked the 30th annual Fisherman's Day celebration in Stonington.

Organized by the Island Fishermen's Wives Association.

It is a day full of food and games on the water.

"Today's event brings our the community, all the young ones. And we all have, it's just a family fun day is what it is. It just brings everyone out and just has fun," said Shauna Schmidt, Co-President of the Island Fishermen's Wives Association.

But the biggest event of the day was honoring the three newest inductions to the Fisherman's Hall of Fame, Ron Shepard, Wayne Ciomei and Virgil Gross.

"It's really a big honor to be inducted into the hall of fame. We have a criteria they have to meet in order to be inducted. And it means just a lot, it means that we respect them, that their fisherman respect them. That they're just a value to our community," said Vickie Hardie Co-President of the Island Fishermen's Wives Association.

The criteria for induction is reputation based, the Hall of Fame is reserved for those who go out of their way and do the right things for their fellow fishermen.

For Wayne Ciomei and Virgil Gross, their induction was after their deaths.

"It was amazing, it meant a lot to me. Because he was such a wonderful person and he just loved everybody, he loved his family. And he was there to help anybody at anytime. He was a great man," said Debra Gross-Larrabee, Grand daughter of Virgil Gross

"My papa he was really brave, he was the best papa. He loved going fishing and lobstering. He used to teach me sometimes and he was the best," said Hunter Ciomei, Grandson of Wayne Ciomei.

To learn more about the Hall of Fame or other events, you can visit Islandfishermenswivesassociation.org.

