The Island Fishermen's Wives Association is proudly hosting the 30th Annual Fishermen's Day, Sunday July 14th on the Stonington Fish Pier from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

It will be a fun filled day honoring our local fishing heritage. Events include a pet show, wacky row boat races, trap hauling demonstration, cod fish relay and much more!

We feature many local artisans and vendors, representatives from other nonprofit organizations and the best seafood on the coast.

For more information contact Vickie Hardie at 975-9745, Shauna Schmidt at 812-8799 or email us at ifwa@msn.com.