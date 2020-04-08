300 employees at Central Maine Healthcare to be furloughed

Approximately 300 employees at Central Maine Healthcare are being furloughed as the company deals with steep drops in revenue during the coronavirus crisis.

The furloughs take effect on Sunday, April 12, and many of the employees work in nonclinical areas or support roles, the company stated in a press release. The furloughs are not expected to affect their ability to provide health care, officials said.

Revenues fell off after elective procedures, surgeries and clinic appointments were postponed last month, officials said. The company said the furloughs are not expected to last more than 90 days, and those workers will be able to retain their health insurance.

Senior executives, including the CEO, are taking pay cuts during the crisis.

Central Maine Healthcare employs about 3,000 people.