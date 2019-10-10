30 years in prison for former Nebraska man who attacked Bangor Army veteran

A former Nebraska man who severely beat an Army veteran with PTSD in Bangor last winter has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

40-year-old Nguzo Saba Crucial has already spent half his life behind bars for various crimes.

He was sentenced Wednesday after a jury convicted him in August of a string of charges, including robbery, burglary and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Crucial attacked Kevin White in December when White let him into his room.

Prosecutors say White was beaten until he passed out and when he came to, Crucial strangled him and threatened him with a knife.

White told the court he was deployed to Bosnia and Iraq and suffered a brain injury in an explosion that killed others.

He said the attack by Crucial exacerbated his post traumatic stress disorder.

Crucial has been in and out of prison for felony crimes since 1998, which is why the judge gave him the maximum sentence in this case.