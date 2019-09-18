30 people are looking for housing after explosion in Farmington

The number of people seeking new housing after a massive building explosion in Farmington, Maine, now stands at 30.

Randy Dean, manager of a mobile home park, said all 11 mobile homes were rendered uninhabitable by the blast on Monday.

The American Red Cross said Wednesday it's working with 17 people displaced by the explosion to ensure they have food and shelter. But Dean tells the Morning Sentinel that the number of people looking for housing is actually 30.

While the properties are insured, Dean was concerned the people are being forgotten in the wake of the devastation. He said many of those residing in the mobile home park "were living paycheck to paycheck."

The blast killed a firefighter and injured eight other people. Five remained hospitalized on Wednesday after a firefighter was released.