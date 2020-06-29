30 new coronavirus cases; 1 new death according to Maine CDC

One more individual with COVID-19 has died in the state according to the Maine CDC.

This brings the total death toll to 105.

There are 30 new cases of coronavirus in the state making for a total of 3,221.

523 cases are active.

2,861 are confirmed, 360 are probable.

2,593 people have recovered.

That's up 16 from Sunday.

Dr. Nirav Shah will host the Maine CDC briefing at 2 p.m. Monday along with Commissioner Randall Liberty of the Maine Department of Corrections.

You can watch it on TV 5 News or on our website.