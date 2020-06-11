30 new cases of coronavirus in Maine reported Thursday

For the second consecutive day, the Maine CDC is reporting no new deaths of people with coronavirus leaving the total in the state at 100.

There are 30 new cases reported today.

2,380 are confirmed, 287 are probable.

2,062 people have recovered.

There are 505 active cases in Maine, down 9 from yesterday.

Here is the county by county breakdown of the total cases reported by Maine CDC:

Androscoggin 397

Aroostook 10

Cumberland 1,361

Franklin 36

Hancock 12

Kennebec 133

Knox 21

Lincoln 20

Oxford 31

Penobscot 101

Piscataquis 1

Sagadahoc 30

Somerset 25

Waldo 55

Washington 1

York 431

Unknown 2

The Maine CDC website has all of the information about the virus in the state that is available. https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/epi/airborne/coronavirus.shtml