30 new cases of coronavirus in Maine reported Thursday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - For the second consecutive day, the Maine CDC is reporting no new deaths of people with coronavirus leaving the total in the state at 100.
There are 30 new cases reported today.
2,380 are confirmed, 287 are probable.
2,062 people have recovered.
There are 505 active cases in Maine, down 9 from yesterday.
Here is the county by county breakdown of the total cases reported by Maine CDC:
Androscoggin 397
Aroostook 10
Cumberland 1,361
Franklin 36
Hancock 12
Kennebec 133
Knox 21
Lincoln 20
Oxford 31
Penobscot 101
Piscataquis 1
Sagadahoc 30
Somerset 25
Waldo 55
Washington 1
York 431
Unknown 2
The Maine CDC website has all of the information about the virus in the state that is available. https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/epi/airborne/coronavirus.shtml