$30 million aquatic conservation project announced in Downeast Maine

A $30 million dollar conservation project will help improve aquatic life in Downeast Maine.

The 'Bay of Fundy Aquatic Connectivity' project is sponsored by the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and the Department of Marine Resources.

Most of the money will come from federal funding through the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The Passamaquoddy tribe is a lead partner on the project, too.

Deteriorating fishways and undersized culverts that block fish like smelts and alewives from spawning will be replaced in parts of Washington County.

Habitat access will be restored to more than 300,000 square acres.

The project is expected to improve recreational fisheries and provide construction jobs, too.

Juan Hernandez is the State Conservationist for the USDA.

"It helps these municipalities to reduce their costs of maintenance it helps them reduce their flooding risk but most importantly these culvert replacement done right allows for aquatic organism passages through the rivers."

The planning phase is expected to last a year or two.