3 new coronavirus-related deaths, numbers rise to 847

Three more people have died from the coronavirus here in Maine, according to the Maine CDC website Saturday.

Two of them were from Waldo County while the other was from Kennebec County.

There have now been 32 deaths attributed to the virus here in the state.

The number of confirmed cases in the state is now at 847.

382 people have recovered - while 136 people have been hospitalized at some point.

Cumberland County continues to have the most confirmed cases in Maine.

There are 369 cases there, which is up nine from Friday.

York County has 175 cases, an increase of five.

96 cases are reported in Kennebec County.

Penobscot County's number's rose by only 1 - for a total of 41 cases.

There are still no confirmed cases in Piscataquis County..