3 health insurance companies won't charge Mainers tested for coronavirus

Three major health insurance companies said Mainers who are tested for coronavirus will not have to pay for any costs associated with the testing.

Harvard Pilgrim, Anthem and Aetna posted information regarding coronavirus testing costs on their websites.

Maine has not had confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday morning. State health officials said more test results were expected later in the day.

Gov. Janet Mills' administration said the governor is waiting to see how insurance companies plan to handle the costs associated with coronavirus before determining if state action is needed.

"The Governor will assess their responses and determine if further action is needed on the part of her Administration. She believes that the health, safety, and welfare of Maine people is the top priority and that costs should not be a barrier to preventing and mitigating the spread of the virus," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Mainers are urged to call their health care provider if they believe they have symptoms of the virus. People should not just show up in person, officials said.

Maine is the last state in New England without a confirmed case of coronavirus.

