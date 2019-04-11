3 arrested, including 2 teenagers, in connection with Lewiston beating death

Three people from Lewiston, including two teenagers, have been charged in connection with the death of man who was hurt during a fight that involved dozens of people.

38 year old Donald Giusti was critically injured during a large fight in Kennedy Park last June. He later died of his injuries.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Limestone on Thursday morning and has been charged with manslaughter.

23 year old Pierre Mousafiri of Lewiston has been charged with assault and was released on $500 bail.

A 13-year-old boy has also been arrested for assault.