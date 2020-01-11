3 arrested in connection with shooting in Lewiston

According to the Lewiston Police Department, three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting that happened earlier today in Lewiston.

19-year-old Elisha Felix Rios of Jersey City was arrested after he got out of the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The injury is believed to be non-life threatening.

Rios was placed under arrest on a probation hold because he was on probation ora gun-related conviction.

28-year-old Benjamin Alan Brown of Massachusetts was also arrested and charged with Reckless Conduct with a firearm.

25-year-old Shantel Chisholm of Lewiston was also arrested and charged with violation of conditions of release.

The incident closed down part of Walnut Street for several hours.

Police recovered four handguns, many shell casings, over 50 grams of heroin, and one-thousand dollars in suspected drug proceeds.

The investigation is ongoing.