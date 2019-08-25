Three People saved in water rescue at Kenduskeag stream

Three people were rescued from the Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor Sunday evening.

The Bangor Police and Fire Department responded to the stream near Valley Avenue and Bruce Road around at 5:25 p.m.

We're told three people fell out of their watercraft. Rescuers made contact with them and brought them to more shallow water.

We're told everyone was out of the water by 6 p.m.

The Bangor Assistant Fire Chief says there were no injuries.

"I can not stress the importance of making sure you wear your life jacket,” says Chandler Corriveau, the Asst. Fire Chief BFD. “Two of them had life jackets that they were wearing, and one had a life jacket with him, but it was in the boat. That does you no good. That take away message here is that you need to wear your life jacket."

Chandler says "accidents can happen in a split second," so making sure you're prepared is key.