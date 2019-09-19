2nd firefighter injured in Farmington explosion released from hospital; other firefighters improving

The investigation continues into Monday's explosion at the LEAP, Incorporated building in Farmington.

The building was destroyed, as well as nearly a dozen nearby homes.

A firefighter was killed...six others were injured.

Two of the injured firefighters have been released from the hospital.

Three others remain hospitalized.

Firefighter Theodore Baxter's condition was upgraded from critical to serious Thursday afternoon, he's been moved out of the ICU.

His son, Captain Scott Baxter remains in critical condition but his family reports he's improving each day.

Fire Chief Terry Bell, the brother of Captain Michael Bell who was killed in the blast, remains in critical condition.

His family says he's out of bed, walking around and taking visitors.

Firefighter Joseph Hastings was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Timothy Hardy was released Thursday and arrived back in town Thursday evening.

A procession of fire trucks and state police cruisers escorted him from Maine Medical Center in Portland to the Farmington Fire Department.

Firefighters as well as community members lined the streets to welcome him home.