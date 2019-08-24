2nd annual MDA Open held in Orrington

Dozens of folks were out in Orrington Saturday playing some golf and helping raise money for a good cause.

The Bangor Professional Firefighters MDA Open brought in golfers from all over the state.

MDA is the Bangor Fire Department's charity of choice.

They raised over $48,000 last year alone.

Prizes were awarded to the first, second, and third place teams.

They also had a million dollar shootout in honor of Lieutenant David Dow.

"Lt. Dow died last year of job related brain cancer and he always lived life full soles ahead, and this is something that we wanted to do to help memorialize him, and I think he would have liked it quite a bit,” explained MDA Fundraising Coordinator, Jared Bowden.

To learn more about the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the services they provide head to their website: https://www.mda.org/