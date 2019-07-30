2nd annual MDA Open coming in August

Pine Hill golf course in Orrington will host the MDA Open.

It's Saturday, August 24th.

All proceeds go to MDA of Maine.

MDA is the Bangor Fire Departments' chosen charity, they raised 48,000 dollars last year.

"We've been working with them for 65 years and we are their biggest donor. The money that Firefighters raise throughout the years, last year brought seven new drugs to the market to help fight Muscular Dystrophy, Spina Bifida, ALS, Lou Gehrig's disease and it really makes a difference."

The top three teams get free passes to play golf.

There will be prizes raffled off, too.