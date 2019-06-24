2nd annual Cpl. Cole Softball Tournament being held this weekend in Skowhegan

The 2nd annual Cpl. Cole Softball Tournament honoring fallen Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Eugene Cole is this Saturday.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state have formed 16 teams to compete.

It's taking place at Skowhegan Middle School.

Festivities start with an opening ceremony at 7:30am with games starting at 8:00am and going all day.

This year, proceeds will go to the family of Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell who recently died in the line of duty.

"To do this again this year, and kind of have some people up from Det. Campbell's coverage area that are coming down and assist them and show our support is just another extra big thing to do and feel great about, have fun and kind of show some memories and go from there," said Augusta Fire Department firefighter and paramedic Anthony Barton.

We're told a number of local businesses have donated to help put this event on, including one business that donated 16 softball bats for them to use.