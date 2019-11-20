2nd annual 'Boomerang Weekend' looks to recruit former Mainers back to the state

Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest weekends of the year for people traveling to Maine. Live + Work in Maine is using that to their advantage by hosting the second annual Boomerang Weekend.

Megan Sanders grew up in Holden and attended Bates College in Lewiston.

But after college, she wanted something different.

"I was looking for a very different kind of experience, a much more cosmopolitan, much more urban kind of experience, and so I moved to New York City right after I graduated from college and lived that lifestyle for a long time," said Sanders.

That changed after a few years, though.

"As I was getting a little bit older and trying to reevaluate what I wanted in professional opportunities and really being able to find meaning and purpose professionally and personally, coming back to the state of Maine made a lot of sense at that point," said Sanders.

After graduating from UMaine law and working in Portland for a few years, Sanders moved to back to the Bangor area. She now serves as Penobscot Community Health Care's Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Legal Officer.

She's what some might call a boomerang.

If you're not familiar with the term boomerang, it's "an individual who either grew up in Maine or spent some time here but left the state for whatever reason, only to return to live and work in Maine." That's according to Nate Wildes, the executive director of Live + Work in Maine.

They're the organization behind Boomerang Weekend. It's a campaign being held over Thanksgiving weekend about trying to get folks to realize the opportunities and advantages there are from living in Maine

You'll see a number of promotions across the state, like free swag at bars and restaurants.

"It's saying, 'Hey. We want you to live and work in Maine. We want you to know that you're welcome here. And we want you to know that employers are eager to hire you.' There are more open jobs than there are qualified people to fill them in Maine right now. That's a huge opportunity for talented people that want to come back," said Wildes.

From jobs to affordable living to raising a family, it's all about promoting Maine to be their new home.

"Frankly, I can't imagine living anywhere else than where I do right now," said Sanders.