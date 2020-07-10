2nd Second Sunday food drive this Sunday in Bangor

A Bangor church is again offering its chimes concert in exchange for donated food.

This Sunday from Noon until 1 p.m., the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor will accept non-perishable items through drive-by, drop off stations in front of the church on Park Street.

Folks can then enjoy a half hour bell and chimes concert from the church's historic bell tower, keeping social distancing in mind.

All donated food will be given to the Ecumenical Food Pantry in Bangor.

This is the second Second Sunday food drive. Last month, the church collected more than 400 pounds of food for the pantry.