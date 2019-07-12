2nd Annual Riding for Riley fundraiser

Mindi Peavey and Jackie Boolay were special guests during our TV5 Morning News on Friday to promote the 2nd Annual Riding for Riley Bike Run fundraiser.

The event takes place on Saturday July 13th.

"The cost of the ride is $20 per bike, $5 per passenger. Kick Stands up at 10 am. We will be taking off from Bowens in Belfast and riding into Newport, Pittsfield, Clinton, Unity, and stopping at Mt View for our Annual tribute to Riley. We will finish our ride at Northport Campground with a pig roast and band to follow," said Peavey and Boolay.

Things will get rolling at 3:00 pm. The pig roast is by donation. There will be a bike show, and games. Overnight coming is welcome by making reservations at Northport Campground. Northport Campground has been a HUGE help in putting this all together for the last 2 years.