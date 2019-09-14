2nd Annual Grass Drags brings snowmobile riders from around the country

Preparations are being made for The 2nd annual Grass Drags event in Aroostook County.

Snowmobile riders are to traveling from as far away as Connecticut to participate.

They will be drag racing across grass fields.

Director of the event, Lendell Buckingham is excited to see it this event grow.

"We're really excited about this,” says Lendell Buckingham, the event Dir. “This is something we're trying to grow and we're trying to build into a really good event for the area and we're really excited to have all the support we've had. The businesses been a huge support. Everybody understands this is for the snowmobile community and snowmobiling is what draws people here in the winter and we need those people here in the winter."

The first year of the event brought out more than 7-hundred and 50 people to Ashland field.

