2nd Annual Anah Shrine NASCARS Weekend

The Anah Shriners deciding to go ahead with their annual NACARS Weekend next month.

This is the second year for the event at Timberland Acres RV Park in Trenton.

There will be a bonfire Friday night, July 10th followed by a day of activities on July 11th.

This will be the first in person event for the Anah Shriners since the pandemic.

"Everything is going to be done as well with the six foot spacing which they generally have that and more for the cornhole portion," says Dave Gulya, Public Relations Chariman for Anah Shriners. "For instance, we're doing a pancake breakfast and we'll be able to offer that to go."

Folks can register now for the NASCARS Cornhole Tournament on July 11th.

Teams can win up to $400.

Call the Timberland Acres Office at 667-3600 or visit them on Facebook.

And on Wednesday, July 1st, the Anah Shriners are hosting a blood drive at their Broadway building.

It runs from Noon until 5 p.m.

For more information on the Anah Shriners, log onto https://anahshriners.org/