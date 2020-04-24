28 new positive cases; 3 more deaths reported by Maine CDC Friday

There are 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Bringing the total to 965.

These new numbers reported by the CDC within the last hour.

There have been three new deaths bringing the total to 47 in the state.

499 people have recovered.

We do not yet have county-by-county numbers for the day, we will post them to our website as soon as they are available.

Commissioner Larua Fortman of the Maine Department of Labor will join Head of the Maine CDC Doctor Nirav Shah for Friday's briefing.

We will have the daily CDC briefing here on TV5 and on our website at 2pm.