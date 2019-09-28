26th annual Paws on Parade attracts hundreds of dogs and owners

Dogs and their owners took to the Bangor Waterfront Saturday for a tail-wagging good time.

They gathered for the 26th annual Paws on Parade Back to the Future hosted by the Bangor Humane Society.

The event featured a two-mile walk down Main Street to raise awareness for homeless pets in the community and celebrate pet companionship.

There was also pet contests including best costume, best trick, and a shelter dog runway show.

"We have about five hundred people and over two hundred dogs on the Bangor Waterfront today, not only celebrating our relationship with our pets and how they enrich our lives but raising lots of awareness and money for the homeless pets in our community that find refuge in the Bangor Humane Society every year," said Director of Development and PR for Bangor Humane Society, Stacey Coventry.

Paws on Parade is the agency's largest fundraising event of the year.