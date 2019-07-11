26th Annual Blues Festival This Weekend

Harbor Park in Downtown Rockland will host the North Atlantic Blues Festival this weekend.

It's the twenty-sixth year for the popular event.

The stage sits right on the ocean, so fans can also enjoy the music from their boats and kayaks.

There will be eleven bands from all over the world.

"It's educational for people that don't know a lot about blues. We like to bring in a lot of new bands for people who have not seen them perform. It's always fun to educate the people on different styles of blues. A lot of people, you know, have heard of Stevie Ray Vaughan, they've heard of B.B. King, but there's a whole lot of blues between that and different styles of blues. So, we try to bring in a lot of different styles to please all different kinds of fans." Says Co-Founder Paul Benjamin.

For a full lineup and schedule of events, visit Northatlanticbluesfestival.com.