25th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk and Community Health Fair

The fundraiser walk and community fair are being hosted by the Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital at the MCI football field in Pittsfield on Saturday, October 19th from 9 am to noon.

The walk raises money for the local women's health center to provide free mammograms for those who are under-insured. Last year a 3D Mammogram unit was purchased with funds raised from this event.

Online registration for the walk is closed, but you can still register at the event starting at 9 am.

The Community fair will run from 9 am to noon.

For more information or to make a donation you can head to northernlighthealth.org/svhwalk or call 487-4036.

