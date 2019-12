A team representing two UMaine campuses and a food service company aims to put grant money to good use.

It's one of only six teams to win a "2019 New England Food Vision Prize Award" of $250,000.

UMaine Presque Isle and UMaine Farmington have joined Sodexo to partner with Good Shepherd Food Bank and Wyman's.

They'll use the money to develop an efficient way to freeze vegetables so local produce can be sold to institutions and used in schools.