250 mile high remote learning: Maine astronauts answer student questions

Two Maine astronauts answered questions today posed by students from around the state.

Chris Cassidy and Jessica Meir fielded a variety of questions about their time aboard the International Space Station.

The Challenger Learning Center of Maine and the Maine Space Grant Consortium helped coordinate the event.

Below is a sampling of two of the questions and the answers the two astronauts provided.

"Hello, my name is Grayson and my question is what do you do with your dirty laundry on the space station? I would really like to know. Thanks."

Cassidy had a ready answer. "That's a fun question because...the answer...it might gross you out. We have no way to do laundry, and therefore, we just wear the items until we can't stand it any longer and then we throw them away!"

"I'm Emilia and my question for you is what has been the most interesting thing to try and get used to while being on the International Space station."

Meir took the question while both she and Cassidy demonstrated microgravity by flipping upside down.

"When you're on the ground on Earth you're really on the floor like this always in one orientation but up here we might be in this orientation or we might be up here working on the ceiling working on the walls working on all sides. That is something that no amount of preparation can really prepare you for until you experience it yourself."

You can watch the full recorded event on the NASA Video Youtube channel.

Meir is scheduled for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this Wednesday before her return to Earth on Friday.

