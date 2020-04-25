25 new positive cases; 3 more deaths reported by Maine CDC Saturday

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported three new coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday bringing the total to 50 in the state.

The three new deaths were reported in Androscoggin, Franklin and Waldo counties.

There are now 990 confirmed cases of COVID-19 here in Maine, which is an increase of 25 cases compared to Friday.

519 people have recovered.

Taking away reported deaths and patients who have recovered, there are 421 active cases of the virus in Maine.

The number of confirmed cases is likely an under-representation of the actual amount of cases in Maine since not all individuals are being tested.

Piscatiquis County still only has one confirmed case of coronavirus.

The Maine CDC website said that there are 39 people currently hospitalized with the virus. 17 are in intensive care and 7 are on ventilators.

Of the state’s 330 ICU beds, 155 are available. Of the state’s 315 ventilators, 295 are available. Officials said 394 alternative ventilators are also available.

The Maine CDC said Friday that 238 health care workers have tested positive for the virus.

Here is the county by county breakdown:

Androscoggin: 41

Aroostook: 4

Cumberland: 434

Franklin: 27

Hancock: 9

Kennebec: 101

Knox: 13

Lincoln:12

Oxford: 15

Penobscot: 52

Piscataquis: 1

Sagadahoc: 18

Somerset: 17

Waldo: 48

Washington: 2

York: 194