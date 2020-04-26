25 new positive COVID-19 cases; No new deaths reported by Maine CDC Sunday

The Maine CDC says there are now 1,015 confirmed cases of COVID-19 here in Maine, which is an increase of 25 cases compared to Saturday.

Deaths remained at 50 on Sunday.

532 people have recovered.

Cumberland county had a jump in 20 cases since Saturday, bringing the total there to 454.

Piscatiquis County still only has one confirmed case of coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases is likely an under-representation of the actual amount of cases in Maine since not all individuals are being tested.

The Maine CDC website said that there are 39 people currently hospitalized with the virus. 17 are in intensive care and 7 are on ventilators.

Of the state’s 330 ICU beds, 155 are available. Of the state’s 315 ventilators, 295 are available. Officials said 394 alternative ventilators are also available.

The Maine CDC said Friday that 238 health care workers have tested positive for the virus.

Here is the county by county breakdown:

Androscoggin: 42

Aroostook: 4

Cumberland: 454

Franklin: 27

Hancock: 9

Kennebec: 101

Knox: 14

Lincoln:12

Oxford: 15

Penobscot: 53

Piscataquis: 1

Sagadahoc: 18

Somerset: 17

Waldo: 48

Washington: 2

York: 196