25 dogs among animals seized from home in Hampden

About two dozen animals were seized from a home in Hampden Tuesday.

State animal welfare officials say 25 dogs and one cat were taken to animal shelters.

They say one horse was also surrendered.

Eight of the dogs were puppies.

Officials say a woman at that location was working to have a licensed breeding kennel, but a search warrant was issued for multiple violations.

They say many of the dogs were great danes living in cold conditions.

"They're larger type Great Dane dogs that have very thin coats, so they're not really acclimated to this type weather. The conditions the dogs were in were not appropriate for the type of dogs they are so because of the weather and the conditions we're looking at today we had to take action," said Liam Hughes, Director of Animal Welfare.

All of the animals will be evaluated and treated.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and the animals will not be available for adoption at this time.

There are other horses on the property, but officials say they were in suitable living arrangements.

