21st annual Engineering Job Fair to be held at UMaine

There's an engineering job fair on the UMaine campus in Orono Wednesday.

With the event in its 21st year, organizers say they'll host the largest number of companies they've ever had.

It takes place at the New Balance Student Rec Center from 10 to 3.

People looking for work can meet company reps and are advised to prepare a 30-second introductory pitch.

Find more information including a list of the companies that will be there by following this link: https://maine-csm.symplicity.com/events/students.php?cf=ejf19