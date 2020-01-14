21 Maine schools to benefit from dealership grant program

21 Maine schools are splitting a nice chunk of change thanks to a program at Berlin City Auto Group.

The dealership announced it’s donating nearly $84,000 to schools across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

In all, 46 schools in Northern New England will receive a portion of the grant.

"To see their reaction to just being here and having an opportunity to explain their cause and what they're going to do with the money and how passionate they are about what they're doing, I think it makes it all totally worth it," said, Yegor Malinovskii, President of Berlin City Auto.

The program has donated more than $500,000 to Northern New England schools since the program started in 2011.