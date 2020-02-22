20th Snowhounds Snowmobile Showdown is a sledding success

Racers and sleds of all ages lined up for the 20th annual Lincoln Snowhounds SC Snowmobile Showdown.

The event is a major fundraiser to raise money towards trail work, equipment, and the clubhouse.

Racers from all over New England and some as young as four years old suited up and sped around the racetrack for cash prizes and trophies.

It’s a much-anticipated event for snowmobilers to come together and support this great outdoor activity.

"The club members get together on this weekend more than any other weekend here,” says Alan Smith, Chairman of the Snocross Committee. “It's fun to see everybody, and it doesn't happen a lot throughout the year. When you get a bunch of racers together like this, you're going to have a good time. It's fun."

There was a variety of regular racing divisions, but organizers say the fan-favorite is watching the young riders show off their skills.

