207 'Hotline Bling' Radio could only mean one thing.... find out Monday

If you turn your radio to the frequency 102.9 in the Bangor area, you may have noticed something a little different.

The station used to be The Country Road, but currently is playing 'Hotline Bling' by Drake on repeat.

We spoke to the Station's Program Director, Ryan Deelon, who tells us the station changed ownership.

There will be a big announcement on 102.9 on Monday morning at 7 a.m.

He says all will be revealed then.

For now, it's all Drake all the time on what they're calling 207 Hotline Bling Radio.