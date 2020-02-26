2020 Tourism Award recipients announced

Maine relies heavily on a tourism economy.

It's important to acknowledge there's a whole industry of people working to draw those tourists in.

That's what the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitor's Bureau 2020 Tourism Awards aim to do.

The recipients announced Wednesday morning at the Hollywood Casino.

There will be five honorees at the awards dinner in June.

Among them are Tim Cotton and the Duck of Justice from the Bangor Police Department, and Bangor Savings Bank.

Miles Theeman is the Lifetime Achievement award winner.

The Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race gets the Organizational Award.

And, the former head of the American Folk Festival, Heather McCarthy, will receive the Individual Award.

"I think there's a lot of bittersweet about the fact that there won't be a folk festival this year," said McCarthy. "To be able to celebrate with other people in the tourism industry about the impact of this festival has had - that's a great cap to it."

"No matter what you do in this town, whether it's helping with an economic development project like the Cross Center or being a part of the CVB, you were always one of a bunch of people who are putting in the same amount of time and effort and energy that you are," said Theeman. "To be singled out is wonderful."

"This event has been going on for 54 years," said Deb Gendreau, a representative from the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race. "It's never been canceled. What a great thing to have in this community. Something to run every year. Something for people to come back and look forward to every year. We have people from all over. Right now we have people registered from California all the way to Canada."

And, just a reminder - TV5 will have coverage of the Canoe Race on April 18th from 11 to 1.

