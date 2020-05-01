Nomination deadline extended for 2020 Maine Adult and Youth Volunteer Rolls of Honor

Do you know a Mainer going above and beyond to give back to their community? There's a way to recognize them for their efforts.

It's called the 2020 Maine Adult and Youth Volunteer Rolls of Honor. Volunteer Maine, which organizes the program, is extending the deadline for nominations due to COVID-19.

Nominations can be submitted until Friday, May 22 at 5:00 p.m.

The recognition is for adults ages 19 and older who volunteered at least 500 hours, or youths 18 or younger who gave at least 50 hours.

It's not a competition. Anyone who meets the criteria will receive the honor. Those added to the Rolls of Honor will receive a Governor's Award for Service and Volunteerism certificate. Their name will also be added to an advertisement published in a local newspaper.

We've included a link to the application site on this page.