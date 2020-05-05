2020 Common Ground Fair is going virtual

The Common Ground Fair is going virtual.

Organizers of the event, which draws large crowds each year decided this was the safest alternative due to coronavirus.

Members of the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardners Association host the annual event in Unity.

This year it will take place online September 25th through 27th.

They are still looking for ideas and volunteers to help pull of this endeavor.

If you'd like to help you can email volunteer@mofga.org.

Full statement from MOFGA:

The guidance we have received from the state, along with the information from our fellow Maine Agricultural Fairs, has led us to the decision to pursue a virtual Fair instead of an on-site event this year. This decision takes into account the safety and need for advanced planning for our community and allows us to begin planning a marquee virtual event.

Our MOFGA community is what makes the Common Ground Country Fair a vibrant and engaging celebration of rural living. Our decision about the Fair was not taken lightly and is the product of feedback from our community, direction from our state’s administration and facts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

We recognize the important role the Fair plays in connecting with each other, sharing knowledge, supporting our local economy, creating access to organic food, and extending MOFGA’s year round work. These important roles will not be lost and we are hopeful we can put our efforts and creativity into innovative ways to support our community through a virtual fair.

The Common Ground Country Fair started in 1977 and relies on the work of 2,500 dedicated volunteers each year, including 300 volunteers who work on the event year round. The fair offers over 775 educational talks and experiences and features vendors from Maine and a unique all organic farmers market. We look forward to working with the Fair Planning Team, volunteers, exhibitors, and staff to keep the spirit and goals of the Common Ground Country Fair alive and to provide an engaging virtual event for our community. If you would like to help, please email volunteers@mofga.org.

We look forward to seeing you in person once again in 2021 as we celebrate MOFGA’s 50th anniversary.