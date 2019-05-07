2019 Waldo District Golden Eagle Awards Dinner

A man who has gone above and beyond in his service to the Boy Scouts honored in Belfast Tuesday evening...

The 2019 Waldo District Golden Eagle Award honoree is Mark Biscone.

An awards dinner was held at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast.

Biscone was himself a scout, as were his children.

Over the years he has given his time and energy to fundraising for the organization..

He tells TV5 he did it because the scouts can make all the difference in a young person's life.

"Because it instills values into our children," he said. "Many of those going on to be some of our great leaders not only in the community, but in our country. I think scouting has really helped children grow in so many different ways."

Biscone adds that parents would be well served by getting their kids involved with the scouts and wishes more would do so.