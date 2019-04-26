2019 Energy Summit features discussion on natural gas outlook in Maine

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce held its annual Energy Summit Friday in Hallowell.

One panel discussion focused on the outlook for natural gas.

We're told companies are looking to expand natural gas access to Mainers and project the costs to continue to fall.

They also talked about how natural gas can reduce carbon emissions.

"In a state like Maine, 60-70% of our homes are heated with oil," said panelist Lizzie Reinholt, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs for Summit Natural Gas. "If you convert a home from oil to natural gas, you reduce emissions by about 27%. Since coming to Maine, Summit estimates that we've reduced emissions by about 69,000 metric tons which is the equivalent to taking about 15,000 cars off the road."

The event also featured panels on Maine's electric market, liquid fuels, and electric vehicles.