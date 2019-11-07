2019 Distinguished Citizen Award Dinner held

Folks gathered in Bangor for the 2019 Distinguished Citizens Award Dinner hosted by the Katahdin Area Council.

Danny and Carla Lafayette of Lafayette Hotels were the 2019 Distinguished Citizen Award recipients.

Folks gathered to celebrating scouting and the Lafayette's commitment to the community.

The Katahdin Arewa Council provides youth development programs based on the Scout Oath and Law.

Danny Lafayette says, "It means a lot because it helps boy scouts and girls that are participating in boy scouting. So, it is going to raise a lot of money here tonight because of all the businesses that have been willing to kick in and chip in. It's something that when people come out to try and help all our young leaders and so that is what is important to me. Our future is in these young people. Here is our future right in front of us. These are the leaders of tomorrow."

The council serves nearly 3-thousand youth in the state.