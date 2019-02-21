Lisa Bird the Vice President and Community Outreach Manager of Bangor Savings Bank and Chris Martin the Board Chair of Bangor Area Recovery Network are in to talk about the 2019 Community Matters More.

The Community Matters More is an annual grant making initiative from the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation.

The program was started to support the small and large nonprofits throughout Maine that play an important role in their communities.

Since 2007 the program has provided more than $1.1 Million in total grants to more than 450 Maine nonprofits.

During the month of February, Maine residents can vote online at Bangor.com/CMM. Voting deadline is 11:59 p.m. on February 28.

This year we are awarding $5,000 grants to the top two vote-getters - including write-ins - in eight regions of Maine. All other nonprofits listed on the ballot will receive a $1,000 grant.

Each year about 3,000 different nonprofits receive votes

To be voting-eligible nonprofits must be registered as a 501(c)(3), and headquartered in Maine.

To learn more about the program you can log on to Bangor.com/CMM